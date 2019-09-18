Weather: Temperatures set to rise this weekend in Wakefield

This last week or so might have been a bit on the chilly side - but this weekend we'll be able to get those barbecues out once again!

The whole country is set to bask in a stint of balmy weather this weekend, with temperatures reaching highs of 22 °C in Wakefield on Saturday.

In a statement issued earlier this week, the Met Office said, “It looks set to get warmer as we head into the weekend.

“With high pressure in control we should see plenty of sunshine and some of the highest temperature on Saturday, as southeasterly winds push warm air up from the near continent.”

However, the sunny spell isn’t expected to last long, with the Met Office forecasting thundery showers and spells of rain in parts on Sunday, although temperatures will still feel warm.

Today:

Long periods of sunshine during the afternoon with light winds. Maximum temperature 19 °C.

Tonight:

Long clear periods with light winds tonight may allow the odd mist or fog patch to form in rural areas towards dawn. Minimum temperature 4 °C.

Thursday:

After the clearance of any early mist or fog patches Thursday will be another fine day with long periods of warm sunshine and light winds. Areas of fog developing overnight. Maximum temperature 20 °C.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:

Friday will be another fine day with plenty of warm sunshine. Staying dry and sunny on Saturday but becoming quite windy. Thundery showers or longer spells of rain on Sunday.