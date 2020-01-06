Weather warning as gusts of up to 60mph set to batter Wakefield

Winds of up to 60mph are set to hit Wakefield in a day of wild and windy weather on Tuesday.

Gusts of 50-60mph are likely, with 70-75 mph winds around some of the most exposed coastal and upland areas.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning, starting at 5am on Tuesday and finishing at 9pm.

What to expect:

- Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

- Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

- Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

- Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

- It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities affected by spray and/or large waves