Weather warning in place for Wakefield as thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are on the way

After a sunny start this morning, cloud will increase throughout the morning and rain will develop throughout the afternoon, which will turn heavy and possibly thundery in places.

Temperatures will remain up though with the maximum of 21C.

Tomorrow, scattered showers will start the day becoming more frequent and heavy into the afternoon with the risk of thunder.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Wakefield as thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds prepare to hit.

Heavy rain will continue over the weekend, with thundery downpours and lower temperatures.