Weather warning issued as 24 HOURS of rain heads for Wakefield

A yellow weather warning has been issued as 24 hours of rain is forecast to hit the Wakefield district.

The warning, issued by the Met Office, warns of flooding, delays to public transport, difficult driving conditions and a chance of death.

It will come into effect at 3pm tomorrow (Friday, October 25) and remain in place until 3pm on Saturday.

Covering much of Yorkshire and Cumbria, the warning coincides with a forecast of a solid 24 hours of rain in Wakefield.

There is a 90 per cent chance of rain in the district from 1pm tomorrow until 1pm on Saturday, though temperatures will rise as high as 13 degrees on Friday evening.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: "Rain is expected to arrive across northern England on Friday and become heavy and persistent, lasting into Saturday. A little snow is possible for a time across the higher Pennine routes.

"The rain should clear away southeastwards on Saturday afternoon. There remains some uncertainty in the northern extent of the heaviest rain. Some 25-40 mm of rain is likely quite widely with as much as 70 mm in places, especially high ground."