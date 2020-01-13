Weather warning issued for strong winds in Wakefield as Storm Brendan hits UK

Winds of up to 80mph are to take Britain by storm this week, weather experts say.

Wakefield to be hit by strong winds this week as Storm Brendan reaches the UK.

A weather warning for gales has been issued for Wakefield and across Yorkshire as Storm Brendan reaches the UK and Ireland.

Winds of 45-55mph will hit inland along the North West today, and reach up to 80mph along coasts, while a warning has been issued for tomorrow in Yorkshire.

The Met Office said "strong winds will develop on Tuesday" in our region, bringing about possible disruption and potentially even the loss of power to homes.

The yellow weather warning is in place from midday tomorrow, lasting through until midnight.

Met Office forecaster Simon Partridge said: "As it pushes though, pretty much every part of the UK will feel the influence."

"Everywhere in the UK will see rain on Monday at some point he said, adding that the storm will move through pretty quickly.

The Met Office warning added that disruption to travel is 'likely'.

Flights from Leeds Bradford Airport may also face disruption.