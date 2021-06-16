Weather warning: Thunderstorms forecast for Wakefield - starting tonight

Flooding and lightning strikes have also been predicted.

The Met Office has put a yellow weather warning in place from 6pm tonight (Wednesday) until midnight on Thursday, saying thunderstorms and heavy rain will batter the whole of West Yorkshire.

Heavy rain is predicted to start falling in the early hours of Thursday, with torrential downpours arriving between 7am and 10am in Wakefield.

Temperatures are remaining quite high though, with 18C being predicted.