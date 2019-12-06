When will it snow in Wakefield? - This is the first day in December when forecasters are predicting the weather for the city

It is the question on the lips of many residents across the district this December.

When is it expected to snow?

Snow at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park last year.

According to weather site AccuWeather, the evening of December 14 is the earliest snow is forecast for the city.

The forecasters believe the temperature in Wakefield will fall to below freezing in the early evening, with a chance of snow and sleet.

The full forecast for the evening states: "Mostly cloudy with a touch of snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain late."

Wakefield Council gritters are on standby for any snowfall.

Wakefield gritters ready with 4,700 tonnes of grit as council gets ready for winter

If severe weather hits the district, the council's priority is to keep the main roads moving and ensure that essential services stay open.

The council has over 4,700 tonnes of grit stockpiled, and will focus on its priority routes, which are used by 90 per cent of the district's traffic.

Teams are on-call round the clock, to monitor the weather and get the gritting teams out when they are needed – day or night.

On December 19, snow is also set to fall during the day as temperatures decrease towards Christmas Day.