When will it stop raining in Wakefield and what is the weather like for the rest of the week?

Dig out the wellies and brush off the rain coat - Wakefield is set for another soggy day.

The rain has arrived and is here to stay, hailing the arrival of Autumn and the end of the summer sun.

Several days of heavy rain has led to road closures and flooding across Wakefield.

As the district braces for another wet day, following more than 12 hours of overnight rain, the Met Office is predicting a high chance of precipitation right up until 3pm today.

The weather will turn dry and bright in the afternoon, with sunny spells and a maximum temperature of 12°C.

Overnight, the forecast predicts a "clear but cold" atmosphere, with lows of 3°C, followed by a dry and sunny Wednesday with a chilly breeze.

Thursday will see highs of 11°C, with a frosty morning. The weather will turn windy, with rain overnight, before the Met Office forecasts "unsettled" weather on Friday.

Wind and rain will ease as Saturday arrives with a dry, bright start.

Wakefield weather by hour - percentage change of rain:

10am - ≥95%

11am- ≥95%

12pm - ≥95%

1pm - 90%

2pm - 80%

3pm - 60%

4pm - 20%

5pm - 10%

6pm - 10%

7pm - 10%

8pm - 10%

9pm - <5%

10pm - <5%