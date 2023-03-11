The Met Office has announced that despite snow easing up, districts throughout the county are set to see a return to the colder weather at the start of next week.

Yorkshire is likely to see a return to colder conditions during late Monday and early Tuesday.

Throughout the week, temperatures have plummeted within the district, with the UK Health Security Agency placing a Level 3 Cold Weather Alert for the whole of England, which is expected to remain in place until 9am on Monday.

Alongside cold temperatures, heavy rain is forecast, especially to areas of higher ground in the west of the UK, with risk of another period of snow for the north.

Daniel Rudman, Met Office deputy chief forecaster, said: “There is an increasingly strong signal for colder air to once again feed into the north of the UK during Monday.

“This flow is likely to extend southwards with much of the UK likely to be under the influence of colder conditions overnight into Tuesday.

“Tuesday is set to remain a cold day, but it is not expected to be as cold as conditions have been this week.”