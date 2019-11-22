Yellow weather warning for Wakefield this weekend as more heavy rain forecast

The Wakefield district has been issued with another yellow weather warning this weekend with forecasting persistent rain.

The Met Office said that flooding of a few homes and businesses is "likely" and spray and flooding on roads will "probably" make journey times longer.

Bus and train services will also be affected.

Interruption to power supplies and other services likely

The weather forecast for Wakefield this weekend:

Saturday is forecast to be overcast and dull with rain persisting in most places.

It will be a cold day with brisk southeasterly winds.

Heavy rain is forecast to start 5am until 6pm.

From 6pm into Sunday morning there will be light rain.

Sunday will be mostly dry with rain and strong winds arriving overnight.