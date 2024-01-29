Yellow weather warning issued due to heavy rain across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford
and live on Freeview channel 276
The warning, which is in place until 5am tomorrow (Tuesday), will see heavy rain that may lead to some flooding and impact on travel.
No flood warnings are currently in place but the Met Office has warned of the potential flooding of homes and businesses within Yorkshire.
Bus and train services may also be affected by the bad weather, with journey times taking longer.
The weather will improve tomorrow with Wakefield’s forecast for Tuesday, January 30 stating: “Cloudy with drizzle at first, but this slowly clearing to the southeast. Dry, sunny and cool conditions gradually spreading to all areas from the northwest. Maximum temperature 8C.”
The outlook for the rest of the week reads: “Strong and gusty winds Wednesday, with occasionally heavy rain overnight.
"Bright start Thursday, but wind and rain arriving later, continuing into Friday. Rain mostly on western hills. Becoming mild.”