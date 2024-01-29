Yellow weather warning issued due to heavy rain across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The warning, which is in place until 5am tomorrow (Tuesday), will see heavy rain that may lead to some flooding and impact on travel.

No flood warnings are currently in place but the Met Office has warned of the potential flooding of homes and businesses within Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bus and train services may also be affected by the bad weather, with journey times taking longer.

A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued by the Met office.

The weather will improve tomorrow with Wakefield’s forecast for Tuesday, January 30 stating: “Cloudy with drizzle at first, but this slowly clearing to the southeast. Dry, sunny and cool conditions gradually spreading to all areas from the northwest. Maximum temperature 8C.”

The outlook for the rest of the week reads: “Strong and gusty winds Wednesday, with occasionally heavy rain overnight.