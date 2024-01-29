News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING

Yellow weather warning issued due to heavy rain across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

Wakefield is set for heavy rain all day today (Monday) as the Met Office issues a yellow weather warning.
By Kara McKune
Published 29th Jan 2024, 12:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The warning, which is in place until 5am tomorrow (Tuesday), will see heavy rain that may lead to some flooding and impact on travel.

No flood warnings are currently in place but the Met Office has warned of the potential flooding of homes and businesses within Yorkshire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bus and train services may also be affected by the bad weather, with journey times taking longer.

Most Popular
A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued by the Met office.A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued by the Met office.
A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued by the Met office.

The weather will improve tomorrow with Wakefield’s forecast for Tuesday, January 30 stating: “Cloudy with drizzle at first, but this slowly clearing to the southeast. Dry, sunny and cool conditions gradually spreading to all areas from the northwest. Maximum temperature 8C.”

The outlook for the rest of the week reads: “Strong and gusty winds Wednesday, with occasionally heavy rain overnight.

"Bright start Thursday, but wind and rain arriving later, continuing into Friday. Rain mostly on western hills. Becoming mild.”

Related topics:PontefractWakefieldMet OfficeYorkshire