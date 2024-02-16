Yellow weather warning issued over weekend due to heavy rain across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The warning, which is in place from until 3pm tomorrow (February 17) until 6pm on Sunday (February 18), will see heavy rain that may lead to some flooding and impact on travel.

No flood warnings are currently in place but the Met Office has warned of the potential flooding of homes and businesses within Yorkshire as well as some interruption to power supplies and other services.

Bus and train services may also be affected by the bad weather, with journey times taking longer.

Despite the heavy rain, temperatures will reach highs of 14C on Saturday, with the weather ultimately improving at the start of next week.