Yellow weather warning issued over weekend due to heavy rain across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

Wakefield is set for heavy rain throughout the weekend as the Met Office issues a yellow weather warning.
By Kara McKune
Published 16th Feb 2024, 16:30 GMT
The warning, which is in place from until 3pm tomorrow (February 17) until 6pm on Sunday (February 18), will see heavy rain that may lead to some flooding and impact on travel.

No flood warnings are currently in place but the Met Office has warned of the potential flooding of homes and businesses within Yorkshire as well as some interruption to power supplies and other services.

Bus and train services may also be affected by the bad weather, with journey times taking longer.

A yellow rain warning has been issued by the Met Office for the district.

Despite the heavy rain, temperatures will reach highs of 14C on Saturday, with the weather ultimately improving at the start of next week.

The Met Office’s outlook for Sunday to Tuesday says: “Overnight rain clearing Sunday, then bright and largely dry, perhaps the odd shower later. Showery rain early Monday, then drier and brighter. Cloudy and breezy with rain Tuesday. Staying mild.”

