Well-used town youth club is forced to find new home so it can continue

A well-used youth club is looking to move to a permanent new home in the New Year after being forced to close the doors on its existing venue.

Brickhouse Youth Club has been running in Ossett for the past six years, but was forced to move out of the centre on Prospect Street last Thursday evening.

A spokesman for the club said: “Over the years that the youth club has been using the building Wakefield Council have been very generous in letting us use the building totally free, unfortunately the building is very old and needs a lot doing to it to keep up with health and safety and also heating and electricity is also a factor.”

The club said it has since made numerous inquiries to find a new home that could cater for its 45 regular children and all of the equipment, and is weighing up an offer from Thornes Juniors Football Club on Queen’s Drive.

But with the venue located away from the town centre, organisers are considering how to transport youngsters to the football club, or they would be forced to walk the 1.3 mile stretch along dimly-lit road and under the M1.

The cost of hiring the venue could also be an issue.

Ossett ward councillor, Lynn Masterman (pictured) , is helping to find new premises, and said: “The kids only paid a nominal fee at Prospect Street and that won’t cover it now. We need to look at funding and transport.

“This youth club is well used, and we have anti-social issues in Ossett so its needs to stay.”

To help call Coun Masterman on 07825927995.

The club was set up by Wakefield North-West’s neighbourhood policing team to help keep kids off the street, and forge links between the police and young people.