Crews from Wakefield, Normanton and Ossett were called to the incident on Cambridge Crescent, Crofton, at 1.52pm yesterday (Sunday, February 12).

They said the crew responded to a fire that involved the kitchen oven, and two breathing apparatus and one hose reel were used to extinguish the blaze.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A ventilation fan was used to clear smoke from the premises.

West Yorkshire firefighters tackled a kitchen blaze in Crofton yesterday.