West Yorkshire firefighters tackle kitchen oven blaze in Wakefield
Firefighters from across the district tackled a blaze in a kitchen in Crofton, Wakefield.
By Shawna Healey
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Feb 2023, 11:47am
Crews from Wakefield, Normanton and Ossett were called to the incident on Cambridge Crescent, Crofton, at 1.52pm yesterday (Sunday, February 12).
They said the crew responded to a fire that involved the kitchen oven, and two breathing apparatus and one hose reel were used to extinguish the blaze.
A ventilation fan was used to clear smoke from the premises.
Anyone who sees a fire should call West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service on 999.