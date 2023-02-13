News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

West Yorkshire firefighters tackle kitchen oven blaze in Wakefield

Firefighters from across the district tackled a blaze in a kitchen in Crofton, Wakefield.

By Shawna Healey
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Feb 2023, 11:47am

Crews from Wakefield, Normanton and Ossett were called to the incident on Cambridge Crescent, Crofton, at 1.52pm yesterday (Sunday, February 12).

They said the crew responded to a fire that involved the kitchen oven, and two breathing apparatus and one hose reel were used to extinguish the blaze.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A ventilation fan was used to clear smoke from the premises.

West Yorkshire firefighters tackled a kitchen blaze in Crofton yesterday.
Most Popular

Anyone who sees a fire should call West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service on 999.

Read More
Wakefield woman swaps “excruciating” Tinder dates for “Solo Saturdays” - and has...
West YorkshireWakefieldOssettNormanton