West Yorkshire Police are looking for a new police horse - does your mount fit the bill?

West Yorkshire Police are looking for a new police horse - and yours could be just the mount they are looking for.

In a post to the West Yorkshire Police Horses twitter, the force said they were looking for a new police horse, and gave a list of requirements for the animal.

West Yorkshire Police's mounted section carries out daily operational patrols in crime areas, gathering intelligence and making arrests.

The officers are also a valuable deterrent and offer public reassurance.

The force currently maintain 13 operational Police Horses, which are also used for ceremonial roles, including civic and military parades.

What are the requirements?

The horse would need to be between four and 10 years, and should measure between 16.3 hands high and 17.3 hands high.

Ideally, the horse would be of Shire, Clydesdale or Irish Draught breeding, or similar.

They would also need to be sound, well-handled, trainable and good natured with no vices.

The horse will have no medical issues, be good to shoe, clip and in traffic.

They do not need to be well schooled, but an understanding of walk, trot and canter is preferable.

Do you have a horse that would fit the bill?

Email annette.twigg@westyorkshire.pnn.police.uk with all enquiries.

Potential recruits would need to be vetted and available for a four week trial.