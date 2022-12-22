West Yorkshire Police investigate sudden death of a Lupset woman in Wakefield
A police investigation is underway in Wakefield after a woman from Lupset was admitted to hospital but later died.
By Shawna Healey
1 hour ago - 1 min read
A police cordon was seen outside the residential address in Lupset yesterday, Wednesday December 21.
Officers have not yet confirmed details of the woman who passed away.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police are investigating a sudden death after a woman was admitted to hospital and enquiries are ongoing.”