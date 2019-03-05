Westgate crash victim's injuries not thought to be life threatening, police say

A woman who was struck by a van on Westgate in Wakefield today is not thought to have suffered from life-threatening injuries, police have said.

The road was shut at around 2.20pm two hours after the lady was hit by white van close to the Elephant and Castle pub.

she was taken to hospital, but her injuries are not thought to be as serious as first feared.

The road remains shut at this time and traffic is beginning to back up around the city centre.

Queues have formed on Back Lane and Balne Lane as motorists find alternative routes around the site.