What happens next for two post offices?

A question mark hangs over the future of two village post offices.

The Post Office Limited said it is attempting to franchise Kinsley Post Office and find a new postmaster for its Fitzwilliam facility so both can remain open, after they were left without postmasters.

Fitzwilliam Post Office

But Coun Tony Upson, of Hemsworth Town Council, said the authority is hoping to negotiate an arrangement that would see the two post offices merge into one facility at the newly-refurbished Fitzwilliam Old People’s Centre.

A spokeswoman for the Post Office Limited said: “Fitzwilliam Post Office is currently being run by a temporary manager following the death of the postmaster earlier this year.

“We are in the process of appointing a permanent replacement.

“The postmaster at nearby Kinsley Post Office has announced his decision to leave.

“We are currently advertising for a retailer or business person with their own premises who wishes to provide Post Office products and services to the local community.”

Coun Upson said the town council would be able to run one post office, serving both villages, that would be open “full time”.

He said talks over the proposal were in “early stages”.

“It would make it financially viable for us to be able to provide these services and keep a post office running for the community,” he said.

He added: “There’s still a lot of people out there without bank accounts and they need the services of a post office, especially the older generation.

“That’s why the town council is looking to preserve it.”

Hemsworth MP Jon Trickett said: “Post offices are vital services for our local communities, especially when there are few bus services.

“It is absolutely essential that they are kept open and that the facilities they offer remain available to local people on their doorsteps.”