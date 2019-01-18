Wheelchair donation tops off pupil’s fundraising campaign

A student’s fundraising campaign took a boost when a wheelchair was donated to charity in her name.

Georgia Greening, 15, has raised more than £2,700 for the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice, which provides support for children and families across West Yorkshire.

And the latest addition to her campaign, a wheelchair donated by Eden Mobility, will now be used during educational talks at schools

Georgia said the company, based in the city centre, had contacted her to suggest the donation.

She said: “My Nana bought a scooter from Eden Mobility and was telling them about my fundraising, and this lady got in contact with me saying we’ve got a wheelchair for a child.

“Back in 2016 I went to the hospice and I remember walking around it and wanting to cry.

“I found it so amazing how the care teams all came together to support these families and children.

“Knowing that they provide support for families in need, I found it phenomenal.

“It’s important to take every opportunity and to try give them every opportunity.”

Since she started fundraising last year, Georgia has hosted a number of events, including raffles, bag packing and a charity evening.

She also raises money for the hospice by dressing as Trinny Bear at Trinity Walk Shopping Centre during her weekends and holidays.

She hopes to see her fundraising total top £3,000 in the near future.

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/georgia-greening to donate to the hospice in Georgia’s name.