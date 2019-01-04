Why children are being expelled from Wakefield schools and where they are being expelled from

A total of 225 children have been expelled by schools in Wakefield since September 2015, including 83 in the last academic year alone.
Figures in a recently published report showed that the number of pupils being permanently excluded from school has nearly trebled within the last decade.
Below is a breakdown of the reasons schools have expelled a pupil since September 2015 and the number of times it happened.
Beneath that is a breakdown of the figures by school.
Reasons for expelling school pupil in Wakefield (2015 - 2018)
Persistent disruptive behaviour - 93
Physical assault against a pupil - 37
Verbal abuse/threatening behaviour against an adult - 33
Drug and alcohol use - 18
Physical assault against an adult - 17
Verbal abuse/threatening behaviour against a pupil - 17
Damage - 7
Sexual misconduct - 1
Other - 2
Number of pupils expelled by school (2015 - 2018)
Outwood Grange Academy - 21
Ossett Academy - 19
Horbury Academy - 19
Airedale Academy - 18
Minsthorpe Academy - 16
St Wilfrid's RC Catholic High School - 16
Carleton High School - 14
De Lacy Academy - 14
Kettlethorpe High School - 14
Cathedral Academy - 12
Outwood Academy Hemsworth - 12
King's School - 11
St Thomas a Becket Catholic High - 11
Castleford Academy - 7
Outwood Academy Freeston - 6
Outwood Academy City Fields - 5
Crofton High School - 4
De Lacy Primary Academy - 1
Featherstone Academy - 1
Flanshaw Junior & Infant School - 1
Mackie Hill Primary School - 1
St Giles Primary Academy - 1