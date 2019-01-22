Wild bird stoned to death in Wakefield country park

A wild bird died of its injuries after it was hit by a stone in Wakefield this weekend.

The moorhen died after it was hit by a stone thrown by a group of young men in Newmillerdam.

In a post shared to Facebook, PSCO Colin Starford, a member of the Wakefield city team, appealed for information on the incident.

He said: "Wildlife Crime Team Officers are interested in any information which may assist in identifying a group of young males at Newmillerdam on Sunday 20th January 2019, who were witnessed throwing stones at the wild birds.

"One of the stones hit a Moorhen which later died of it’s injuries.

"If you saw the males and can help, please contact West Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for a member of the Wildlife Crime Team from Wakefield."