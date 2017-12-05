Will it be a white Christmas? Here are odds of snow falling when the big day rolls around

Do you wanna build a snowman? Are you dreaming of a white Christmas?

There's no denying there's something magical about seeing the streets covered in a fresh sheet of snow on Christmas Day - but you have to go back to 2010 for our last proper White Christmas, when snow or sleet fell at 19 per cent of weather stations in the UK, according to the Met Office.

At least one snowflake has fallen on Christmas Day 38 times in the last 54 years, which means we can - technically - expect more than half of all Christmas Days to be a ‘white Christmas’. But the kind of white Christmases Bing Crosby famously dreamed about are far less common.

Indeed, according to the Met Office, there has only been a widespread covering of snow on the ground - where more than 40 per cent of stations in the UK reported snow on the ground at 9am - four times in the last 51 years.

As for the chances of a white Christmas this year, the Met Office say it's too early to accurately predict snowfall until five days beforehand.

Met Office forecaster Emma Sharples said: “Beyond about 7-10 days it’s impossible to say what the weather conditions are. It’s too early to tell.

"We can start talking about trends weather it’s going to be warmer or colder, but in terms of knowing the exact conditions it’s very difficult. At the moment looking that far ahead is a bit tricky."

Still, that's not stopped the bookies from taking bets.

What are the odds of snow in the North?

Ladbrokes are currently offering odds of 7/4 for Aberdeen, 2/1 for Edinburgh and Glasgow, 5/2 for Newcastle, 7/2 for Belfast, and 5/1 for Bristol, Dublin, Liverpool, Manchester, Birmingham, Cardiff, Leeds and London Heathrow.

William Hill, meanwhile, are offering 7/4 for Aberdeen, Belfast, Glasgow and Edinburgh, 5/2 for Leeds and Newcastle, 4/1 for Birmingham, Liverpool, Manchester and London, and 6/1 for Bristol.

It’s always worth flutter, though, as what is officially classed as a white Christmas is one (yes, one!) snowflake observed falling in the 24 hours of December 25 at an official weather station somewhere in the UK.

Whether or not we'll see a proper white Christmas this year, only time will tell. But weather site Met Check have released a Will I Get A White Christmas? checker - so you can check the probability of the white stuff falling where you live.

The checker is currently predicting a 25 per cent chance in the South, and a 50 per cent chance in the North and Scotland.

You can access Met Check’s Will I Get A White Christmas? checker here, www.willigetawhitechristmas.com

Will it be a white Christmas this year? You can check the latest forecast here, www.metoffice.gov.uk/events/christmas-day