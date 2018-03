A 56-year-old woman has been seriously injured in a collision with a car in Batley.

The car, a Skoda Fabia, was being driven in reverse down Brookroyd Lane, at the junction with Brookroyd View, when the collision with the woman occurred.

West Yorkshire Police said the woman was left “in a serious condition”.

Any witnesses to the collision which happened at around 12.40pm on Tuesday are asked to call the force’s Major Collision and Enquiry Team on 101 quoting log number 799 of March 13.