Woman caught using phone while driving past a Wakefield school

A woman was fined £200 after she was seen on her phone while driving past a school in Wakefield.

The Wakefield Police off-road motorcycle team said they had stopped outside a Wakefield school on Monday (December 10) to keep an eye out for "dodgy driving" which may endanger children.

Almost immediately upon arriving, the officers spotted a driver passing the school while using her phone.

READ MORE: West Yorkshire Police drink-drive campaign already catching 12 offenders a day

The driver received six points on her driving licence and was ordered to pay a £200 fine.