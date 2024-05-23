Woodlesford water rescue: Woman in critical condition after being rescued from river outside of Wakefield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A woman in her thirties has been left in critical condition following a serious water rescue from the River Aire.

Emergency services were called to Woodlesford early this morning (Thursday) following reports of a woman in the water near to a Leeds Dock who was travelling downstream.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At 1.36am today (Thursday), police were notified that a woman was believed to be in the River Aire close to Clarence Dock in Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Officers and the National Police Air Service were deployed and the woman was located moving downstream towards Woodlesford, where she was brought to safety by the fire service and taken to hospital.

“The woman, who is in her thirties, remains in hospital this morning where her condition is described as critical.”