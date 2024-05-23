Woodlesford water rescue: Woman in critical condition after being rescued from river outside of Wakefield
and live on Freeview channel 276
Emergency services were called to Woodlesford early this morning (Thursday) following reports of a woman in the water near to a Leeds Dock who was travelling downstream.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At 1.36am today (Thursday), police were notified that a woman was believed to be in the River Aire close to Clarence Dock in Leeds.
"Officers and the National Police Air Service were deployed and the woman was located moving downstream towards Woodlesford, where she was brought to safety by the fire service and taken to hospital.
“The woman, who is in her thirties, remains in hospital this morning where her condition is described as critical.”
Enquiries are currently ongoing to establish how she came to be in the river.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.