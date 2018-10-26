Work begins to protect Sandal Castle with £734,000 project

Work has started on ambitious plans to protect Sandal Castle for future generations.

Wakefield Council has allocated £734,000 for a project to conserve the medieval remains and to improve access for visitors to the site.

It has appointed iBEX Technical Access Ltd to carry out the first phase of the project, repair and replace sections of the bridges, walkways, steps to the Keep and Keep platform.

The structures were closed following safety checks which has restricted access to some parts of the castle, which is thought to date back as far as the 12th century.

Coun Jacquie Speight, cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport, said: “Sandal Castle is a very important part of our district’s heritage, and it is great news that the work has started, ensuring the castle continues to be enjoyed by residents and visitors both now and in the future. We hope that this phase of the work will be completed before Christmas at the much-loved and very popular historic site.”

The council has also been working with Historic England to identify sites for new benches and information boards, once the bridge, Keep and masonry repair works have taken place.

Restoration work to the historic monument will take place in spring 2019.

A new gate was installed this year, and repairs to gaps in the fences, to make it more difficult for motorbikes to get on site and to deter vandalism.

The site is open to the public all year round and parking is free.

Visitors can walk around the site and enjoy views of the Calder Valley.