World first ScreenX is coming to Castleford

A world first in cinema arrives in West Yorkshire this month, to revolutionise film-viewing for everyone.

ScreenX will bring the world’s first multi-projection cinema technology, expanding the traditional cinema screen to side auditorium walls, to Cineworld Castleford on October 24.

The 270-degree viewing experience in Castleford will be the fifth cinema to install the new technology in the UK.

Innovative technology uses an array of projectors and, with ScreenX software, blends multiple images into a seamless one extending from the central screen out, for immersive viewing.

Customers will be able to experience ScreenX at Cineworld Castleford for £13.20 (adult ticket price). This new cinematic technology builds on the offering already at Castleford, including 4DX, a Baskins Robbins ice cream counter and a Starbucks.

