Breaking these bizarre laws in popular tourist destinations including Spain, Italy and France could be costly

Holidaymakers have been warned that popular destinations are cracking down on tourists with unheard-of laws, which could see them hit with hefty fines and jail sentences.

Ahead of the summer season, the holiday car rental experts at StressFreeCarRental.com have researched the strangest laws at popular locations across the globe so tourists aren’t caught off guard.

Every year millions of tourists pack their bags and jet off to soak up the sun, culture, and sites of different counties where some unintentionally break laws and are punished accordingly.

There are many strange laws and local customs in other countries, but some are so bizarre that they would catch even the most experienced traveller out.

Perceived harmless acts, like wearing high heels or stepping on money, are illegal in some parts of the world.

Spain, one of the most popular sunny European spots, has recently introduced a flurry of fine-able offences, including bans on inflatable dolls, which could see cheeky tourists lumped with a £650 if they ignore the rules.

A spokesperson for StressFreeCarRental.com said: “Tourists should always research before jetting off on vacation so they don’t cut into their holiday budget by unknowingly breaking the law.

“Although some laws may not seem to make sense, holidaymakers must respect them else they could be fined or even locked up.

“Most tourists will not be intentionally setting out to break laws but will be unknowingly caught by unusual foreign rules they have never heard of before.

“Being fined for wearing high heels may seem far-fetched and downright silly, but when travelling overseas, people must accept that different cultures and opinions lead to different law-making and something legal at home could be a huge no-no abroad.”

These are the most bizarre laws in popular holiday hotspots:

1 . Spain, Malaga - having blow-up dolls. The popular party resort, Malaga, is known for its buzzing nightlife, but officials and locals have long expressed their distaste over the behaviour of the tourists it attracts. Those heading over for a raunchy holiday have been warned to leave their rude inflatables and costumes at home or risk a fine of 750 euros. The local government recently announced that it would be forbidden to walk or remain in the streets only in underwear or with clothes or accessories that represent genitals or with dolls or elements of a sexual nature in a significant crackdown against stag and hen dos. The new rule, approved this year, means tourists should stay clear of any funny sex accessories heading to the South of Spain.

2 . Greece, Acropolis of Athens- wearing high heels In Greece, by law, it is forbidden to wear high heels to lots of famous tourist attractions like the Acropolis and the Epidarus Theatre in the Peloponnese region. This is to preserve the history and ancient stone ruins of iconic sites. The ban, introduced in 2009, was put in place because the sharp-soled shoes were causing damage to the national treasures. Visitors to the site should wear soft-soled shoes when visiting, so pack flats if heading to the Acropolis of Athens or risk a significant fine.

3 . Thailand- standing on money Stepping on Thai currency is a crime; even accidentally standing on Thai money could get tourists a hefty jail sentence. The act is seen as disrespectful to the king because Thai notes and coins contain an image of his face. In Thailand, they see feet as the dirtiest part of the body, so under crimes violating majesty, the act is punishable with up to 15 years of imprisonment.

4 . Italy, Amalfi coast- taking a selfie The Mayor of Positano, a famous town on the Amalfi Coast, has introduced red zones as of Easter weekend, prohibiting tourists from lingering in frequented spots. To stop human traffic jams, common in the peak season, tourists caught staying for too long to take pictures of the scenery will be fined 275 euros. Luckily, the rules are only in place between 10.30 am and 6pm, so they lift in time to catch the stunning sunsets.

