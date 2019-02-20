Wrestle with new centre’s first exhibit

Yorkshire Sculpture Park’s new £3.6m visitor centre will open to the public next month, with an exhibition that invites the viewer to wrestle with the issues faced by farmers in India.

Thukral and Tagra’s installation Bread, Circuses & TBD investigates ‘kushti’, a traditional form of wrestling practiced across India and especially by farmers, and the practice as a social construct.

The interactive installation invites participants as players to try out seven traditional wrestling manoeuvres, echoing the game of ‘Twister’. The exhibition is the first to be held at The Weston Gallery, the new visitor centre at the east entrance to the park, which opens on March 30.