Yellow weather warning for Wakefield as thunderstorms are on their way - but temperatures are rising

June 2019 hasn't been the best on record - compared to last year's sunshine and high temperatures, it's pretty much been a washout.

And things are going to get even worse next week.

The Met Office has issued a Yellow Warning alert to West Yorkshire, including Wakefield, from Sunday with thunderstorms forecast until Tuesday. But they also say it will be humid with temperatures reaching over 20 °C.

Here's the forecast for Wakefield for the next week:

Today:

Today will see a mixture of sunny spells and scattered showers, heavy at times. However, showers will tend to die away later in the afternoon allowing most places to become largely dry and sunny. Breezy across the Pennines. Maximum temperature 19 °C.

Thundestorms are on the way.

Tonight:

Most places becoming dry through the evening with predominantly clear skies and light winds overnight, however the odd shower may continue to affect western parts . Minimum temperature 7 °C.

Friday:

The odd shower is possible on Friday, but generally it will be dry with sunny spells. Breezy over the hills once again. Maximum temperature 19 °C.

Saturday:

Cloudy with sunny outbreaks throughout the day. High temperatures of 19°C.

Sunday:

Thunderstorms may develop bringing torrential rain and lightning, with possible flooding and disruption to travel. Temperatures remain high at around 20 °C.

Monday:

Thunderstorms are forecast again for Monday with sunny outbreaks. Highs of around 21°C.

Outlook Tuesday - Thursday

High temperatures are expected to develop with warm air from Europe being drawn towards the UK, allowing temperatures here to rise. Next week’s higher temperatures will be in stark contrast to the cool and wet June we’ve had so far, where temperatures have been well below average for the time of year.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, Laura Ellam, said: “High pressure will bring a brief spell of warmer, drier and sunnier weather this weekend. However, as low pressure re-establishes later on Sunday, we’re going to see a return to the heavy rain and thunderstorms we’ve seen so far this June. Rather than the recent cooler conditions, it’s going to feel much warmer and humid.”