Yellow weather warning issued for Wakefield after snow falls in city centre

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Wakefield, after snow fell in the city centre this afternoon.

The weather warning, which covers most of England and Wales, as well as parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland, began at 4pm today and lasts until 11am tomorrow (Wednesday).

Freezing temperatures and icy rain are expected across the district while the warning remains in effect, and the Met Office warned to expect ice on some roads, pavements and cycle paths.

It comes after snow fell on Wakefield city centre this afternoon.

What should I expect?

The Met Office said: "Wintry showers will clear away this evening, then mainly dry and clear overnight, although with possible wintry showers along coasts.

"A sharp frost will form widely with risk of icy stretches on untreated surfaces. Winds will be light and variable. Minimum temperature -5 °C."

Tomorrow, weather is expected to be "mainly dry, often sunny, but cold with light winds." A frosty start is expected, and the Met Office has warned that temperatures are likely to remain below freezing, especially over the hills.