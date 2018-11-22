Yorkshire’s maverick property buyers wanted for new TV show

Yorkshire’s maverick property buyers can turn buildings not previously intended for domestic use, into extraordinary homes, in a new TV production.

Producers are currently casting for the Channel 4 show, In Project Home, which will see architect and TV presenter George Clarke give properties a whole new lease of life.

Hidden in plain sight, or squirrelled away down side streets, extraordinary new opportunities are arising in towns, cities and suburbs.

Because of the way we now work and shop, many commercial and industrial buildings have shut down and are all too often left empty or abandoned. To breathe life back into them, we need to convert them into homes for the future, and thanks to more relaxed planning regulations, it’s becoming easier.

George said: ”From pubs to police stations, banks to bakeries, factories to workshops; we have some incredible buildings that are an important link to our past.

“They all tell a story, and by making them personal projects we have a unique opportunity to write new chapters in the biography of a building’s life.”

If you have bought a building that sounds right for George’s new show, and would like help turning it into a unique home, then send contact details and a brief summary to info@amazingproductions.co.uk or call 0207 819 0500.