Yorkshire Scare Grounds Scream park donates £1k to Normanton charity

Members of The Well Project in Normanton have received a terror-ific donation from the Yorkshire Scare Grounds Scream Park.

Fear Masters Entertainment, which runs the popular Halloween event on Hell Lane in Wakefield, handed over £1,000 to the charity. The money - from opening night ticket sales - was donated as part of Fear Masters’ Scare in the Community Initiative.

Creative director Chris Walton said: “We chose to make a donation to The Well Project as we recognised all the hard work that the team does for the local community. We felt their passion and sense of pride in everything they undertake, and know the donation will be put to really good use.

“Fear Masters is also working with The Mayor of Normanton for the second year with various fund raising activities to raise funds for his charity which supports The Prince of Wales Hospice and other local good causes.”

The Well Project, in Haw Hill Park, works across the whole community providing positive activities, including youth clubs, luncheon groups, health walks, friendship groups and a Trussell Trust Food Bank.

Visit www.thewellproject.org.uk for more information.