You can now buy a candle that smells like a McDonald's cheeseburger

Yes, you read that right!

McDonald's inspired candles are now being sold online.

Australian online shopping website Grey Lines has launched the scented candle inspired by McDonald's cheeseburger for $29.95

Called Maccas Run, it's claimed the candle smells just like one of the fast-food restaurants.

So if beef, cheese, pickles, mustard and onions make your taste buds tingle, this one is for you - but would you really want your home to smell like it?

Well, you'd be surprised at just how many would. The product has been restocked online after selling out within weeks earlier this year, sending shoppers into a frenzy.