Youngsters excelled at UK dance contest

Dancers from Wakefield were jumping for joy after being in the spotlight at a national competition.

Members of SPICE Colour Guard (Sports Performance In Colour Ensemble) journeyed to Stoke on Trent last Sunday to take part in the first Winterguard United Kingdom Competition of the season.

SUCCESS: SPICEs Junior Guard came third in their section.

The youngsters in the Junior Guard were promoted from Cadet to Junior class this year and were placed third in their class. The A Guard were also promoted from Junior class to A Class this year and were placed fourth in their class.

Organiser Brian Hitchcock said: “Families, supporters and instructors alike are extremely proud of their achievements on their first time out in competition this season.

“We wish them the very best for the next competition which is due to take place in Halifax on Sunday, February 4.”

Both groups previewed their routines at a showcase for friends and family at Horbury Academy last Saturday.

POISE: The juniors strike a pose during their routine.

Please ring Mr Hitchcock on Brian on 01924 271218 for more information about the group.