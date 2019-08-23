Your letters: ‘My views on the EU differ, but I respect this lady’s viewpoint’

How ironic! Some weeks ago we read about the Extinction Rebellion agitation group in Leeds. They sprayed CFC-laden slogans on the parapet of the River Aire bridge on Neville Street. CFC, of course, is one of the worst pollutants. The hypocrisy or ignorance here is quite stark.

So, how nice to read about the elderly lady who expressed her views in chalk around Wakefield. I rather like her style, so good on her!.

As a retired teacher, she appropriately uses chalk (yes, I know they don’t use it anymore-I too have recenty retired from education).

Chalk is eco-friendly and does not leave permanent damage to walls.

My views on the EU differ, but I respect this lady’s viewpoint.

I have to say I have never fully understood the argument that voting Leave is letting down future generations.

No one can predict the future, and the history of politics is full of ‘clever’ people who thought they could do just that.

My leave vote was based on 46 years of experience and observation of what the EU actually did, not some idealistic wishful-thinking.

I thought it the best option for Britain, and one can just as easily say that it was out of concern for future generations, although we can never presume to know what those generations will think.

I never understood this idea that it was ‘older’ people who voted leave for selfish motives. We are all a mix of self and altruism. I know many young people who voted Leave.

The other point about young people and the EU is the fact that there is huge youth unemployment in countries like Greece.

Why? Because of the Eurozone and the EU! So much for it keeping us richer!

There is a clear distinction between Europe and the EU-that needs to be said.

The two things are not synonymous. The EU is an inflexible and unreformable organisation based in Brussels intent on it’s own self-preservation.

I am yet to hear a cohesive, plausible argument for actually staying.

Oh, and let us not forget that Jeremy Corbyn has a record in the Commons of more votes against the EU over the years than anyone!

Labour pledged to honour the result of the 2016 referendum.

Never has there been such a chasm between the people of this country and the political class, who indulge in self-serving game-playing.

Power is all they are about. Philip Hammond and others are you listening?

Please wake up and listen!

John Roberts, St John’s, Wakefield