LETTER: Help trace family history

I am hoping that you will be able to help me.

A lady messaged Castleford Citadel’s Facebook page asking if we had heard of her Great Great Grandmother, Mrs Mary Ella, nee Walton.

All she knew was that she died November/December 1925 and had an important role at Castleford Citadel. She also thinks her Grandmother received a civic funeral and she may have seen photos of this.

I have taken up the challenge but when looking through our Rolls and History Book, found they did not go back as far as 1925 and a note had been made that the books prior to 1968 had been mislaid.

I then tried other resources including social media hoping that someone may have heard of her, perhaps mentioned by a parent who had been encouraged by Mary Ella.

From searching other internet sites I have discovered that she married William Prince Ella and that both she and her husband were founder members of the Salvation Army here in Castleford when it opened its doors in 1880.

However, there is no mention of what ‘important role’ Mary had.

If anyone can help with any information, please contact me by email at burlace.pa@gmail.com address.

Pauline Burlace, by email