LETTER: Standards are slipping in Castleford

What on earth is happening in Castleford?

We have an MP who is hell bent on keeping the UK in, or attached to the EU, even though her constituents voted out. I sincerely hope that we, the electorate put Yvette Cooper where she belongs at the next election.

Castleford is fast becoming an urban tip! There is litter strewn everywhere.

People who just discard litter on the floor would most probably see a bin if they looked. Or if not, they should carry it until they do see one.

There are endless potholes, which the council claim they can’t afford to repair, but they can afford a multi million pound leisure centre that only a fraction of our community will use.

I was told by a Labour councillor that the money for the leisure centre is in a different pot from the one for the potholes.

Why can’t the necessities be attended to before the luxuries?

When building has finally ceased in and around Castleford there will barely be a blade of grass left, which is tragic for our wildlife.

What are the council doing or going to do with the extra money gained from all the new houses?

I hope there will be some light at the end of the tunnel, but I doubt it.

At the moment I’d rather vote for next doors cat than the Labour council.

Chris Booth, by email