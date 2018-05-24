Letters: Energy company is a nice change

Bill Houlder, Queen’s Avenue, Pontefract

I’ve been with White Rose Energy since January 2018 and it’s a refreshing change.

I receive a letter every month reminding me to take a meter reading, which I send via their freephone number.

Then two to three weeks later they send me a statement of energy use and cost, including my direct debit payment details.

They don’t send daft letters alleging faulty meters or other ‘offers’, all of which are simply ways of transferring money from my pension into other’s pockets.