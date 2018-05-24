Letters: Life should mean life

Judy Goodwin, Altofts, Wakefield

When the death penalty was abolished in 1965 the public were assured by politicians that anyone who committed murder would spend the rest of their life in prison.

If politicians and judges had, for once, kept their promise I doubt anyone would be calling for the return of the death penalty.

On another topic, a few months ago in the national press we learned that the head of the taxpayer funded mobility scheme aimed at helping disabled people with mobility problems was paid £1.7 million a year and was sitting on more than £2 billion in funds.

Last week my friend’s disabled daughter was informed that she would lose her mobility car, this is a young lady who was born disabled and fought her whole life to live as normal and independent as you and I. She passed her driving test to live independently, and she now has had her lifeline taken away. She will now have to rely on others if she needs to venture out. In one cruel stroke they have made this young lady something she has never wanted to be: needy. These people on huge wages need to start answering to those who pay them: me and you.