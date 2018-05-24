Letters: Share mining memories

Paul Hixford, via email

The Railway to Greenway Project, funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund, is looking to contact anyone who worked at the Selby Coalfield and who would be willing to share their memories.

The project centres on the old East Coast Main Line that ran from Selby to York which was closed due to the sinking of the Selby mines. We know that many of those who worked at the pit ‘commuted’ from mining villages to the south when the pits closed and we want to hear their stories too. Take a look at our website www.railwaytogreenway.org and then give us a call on 07979 611763 or email hello@yorkgreenways.org