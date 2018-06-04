Letters: Standards of driving needs improvement

Having resided in the area for more than eighty years, the subject of traffic problems concerning Blacker Lane has once again hit the headlines.

Blacker Lane is a normal, attractive country lane, and in my opinion, it is not the lane itself which causes problems, but the arrogant and pathetic driving of many of the motorists using the highway.

There are calls for speed restrictions etc, but even if such restrictions are implemented, who is going to be in place to enforce them?

Even though there are restrictions upon the use of the lane by HGVs, even they are still flouting the law on occasions.

Until the standards of driving are improved and consideration given to the other road user,

I am afraid that nothing will alter.

Bob Crowther,

High Street,

Crigglestone