Your top 20 priorities: Results of survey over council spending revealed, and climate change is fourth bottom

Only one in four residents believe Wakefield Council's plan to slash carbon emissions should be an area of priority spending, a survey has shown.

The council pledged last year to become a carbon neutral organisation by 2030 and its new leader, Denise Jeffery, has made the green agenda her number one issue.

The council declared a climate emergency last year.

But the issue ranked 17th in a league of 20 spending areas after a consultation with residents about how the council should use taxpayer's money.

Only 25 per cent declared it as one of their top priorities, beneath issues such as attracting more visitors to Wakefield and supporting business.

The results of the consultation, which drew nearly 2,000 responses, were used to help the council put together its new budget for the 2020/21 financial year.

Despite the survey and criticism of its carbon neutral pledge by the opposition Conservative leader last week, the council is standing by the policy.

A survey on what spending areas should be prioritised was launched by the council before Christmas.

And £18m has been set aside for it in the proposed budget, which was revealed on Tuesday.

Deputy leader and cabinet member for climate change, Coun Jack Hemingway, said: "Under our leadership we are determined that Wakefield Council will play its part in protecting the environment for generations to come. What we do now and over the next few years will have a fundamental impact on our future.

“The council will have to work differently and we will need to be prepared to make some bold decisions.

"This investment will help support some of the early but significant changes we need to make, as well as ensuring we can continue and improve work on our parks and green spaces, improving the district’s air quality and environment."

Fixing potholes and keeping roads maintained was one of your top three priorities.

Tackling crime, fixing potholes and keeping streets clean emerged as the top three priorities for residents in the survey.

These were closely followed by adult social care, investment in green spaces and keeping children safe.

Thanking those who took part in the consultation, council leader Denise Jeffery added: "We have listened, and what matters most to residents is firmly on our agenda.

"The revenue and capital budget will see some of the biggest sums invested in the areas that people feel are important.

"This includes keeping the district’s streets and neighbourhoods clean, looking after adults and children, and maintaining our roads.

"We are also proposing to invest around £700,000 in enforcement to strengthen our ability to tackle anti-social behaviour and other issues, as we know this matters to many people."

Your priorities revealed: The consultation results

1) Work with partners to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour - 76%

2) Maintain good quality roads, reduce congestion and make it

easier to get around - 72%

3) Keep our streets and neighbourhoods clean - 69%

4) Support older and vulnerable residents so they are safe and

can live independently as long as possible - 69%

5) Invest in parks and green spaces, keeping them clean and

well maintained - 62%

6) Keep children safe - 59%

7) Invest in our city and town centres - 49%

8) Work with schools and families to help children have

successful lives - 45%

9) Support people with disabilities - 45%

10) Support local people into jobs, apprenticeships and training - 45%

11) Help protect the environment, including air quality and the

physical environment - 44%

12) Work with partners to prevent and tackle homelessness - 41%

13) Support businesses that are setting up and want to grow in

the district - 37%

14) Ensure everyone has access to good quality housing - 36%

15) Make the most of our cultural and historical assets to attract

more visitors and boost our local economy - 33%

16) Provide free family events and festivals in the city and town

centres to help bring people into the high street - 27%

17) Become a carbon-neutral organisation, helping to reduce

our impact on the environment - 25%

18) Offer advice to people in financial trouble, help to improve

their income and get out of poverty - 24%

19) Encourage people to live healthier lives - 20%

20) Support people to have more active lives - 19%

