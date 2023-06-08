Bob and Carol Bridgestock, famed writers and TV crime consultants for hit dramas such as Happy Valley and Scott and Bailey, will be giving a panel at the Murder in the Rhubarb Triangle on Saturday, June 17 from 10am to 4pm, alongside authors Geoff Major and Catherine Yaffle.

Andrew White and Anne Wedgewood will be holding a panel discussing cosy and historical crime in the morning, followed by a discussion with Anthony Dunford, Derek Farmer, Dale Brendan Hyde and Zoe Sharp on psychological crime/thrillers.

And in the afternoon, you can also hear a discussion on police procedures with Liz Mistry, Ann Bloxwich, OMJ Ryan and Chris McDonald.

Crime-writers: Husband and wife duo Bob and Carol Bridgestock, authors behind the pen name, R.C. Bridgestock..

The event is free but booking is essential.

For tickets visit: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/wakefield/wakefield-library/murder-in-the-rhubarb-triangle/e-ebjaxm?fbclid=IwAR2G52lGZ-7tf-48iLXuK8ylNKxYRzuZjrNfbNrNOp4p95Bq7qSt3vrL0j8_aem_th_ARJ-kw3E6Urk_QeuYTsvwn59jzB3fr2Y7wRBePFwSQIXbWT09NVh6BeMGpkAGjgKE4k