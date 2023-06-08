Evalds is currently battling back from the latest in a line of injuries, but could be out of action for the rest of the season so Tigers fans may have seen the last of him in a Castleford shirt.

He has been linked with a move to Hull KR and and will be leaving the Wheldon Road club at the end of the season after this was confirmed by Cas head coach Andy Last.

His injury woes have been cited as the reason for no new contract being on the table.

Niall Evalds has not been offered a new contract by Castleford Tigers. Picture: Simon Hall

Last explained: “It is a tough one with Niall, we haven’t seen the best of him in the two years I have been onboard here.

“We are not in a position at this moment to make him an offer because he is not playing. We need to make sure we cut our cloth accordingly and spend our budget wisely.

“The fact he isn’t playing makes it tough, when those contracts aren’t given out and you go past that deadline, other teams are able to make an offer to him.

“He is a good player and a good kid, but it makes it difficult to stake a claim to invest x amounts into this player when he hasn’t been out on the field.

Hull KR coach Willie Peters this week confirmed his club’s interested in signing the England Knights full-back.

He said: “We definitely have interest in Niall for sure, but nothing has been done as of yet.

"We are looking to strengthen our spine next year, Niall can play on the wing as well. During this period, one thing I do know you need to have is strong depth in your spine."

Cas boss Last, meanwhile, explained his club’s recruitment policy for next year.

He added: "It's basically making sure we get the right players on the right salaries.

"What we don't want to do is have players on overinflated salaries and not delivering on performance week in, week out.

"We want to make sure we get full value from our cap, which we probably haven't done this season.