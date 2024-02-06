Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 100 day cough has affected thousands of individuals across the country, and is continuing to spike.

In the last week, there have been 319 suspected cases of the 100 day cough, which is the highest number of weekly cases since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite being only one month into the New Year, this year has seen 979 cases which is 20 times higher than cases last year.

What is the 100 day cough?

100 day cough is another term being used to describe whooping cough.

Whooping cough is a highly contagious bacterial infection, which is spread through coughs and sneezes. The cough is caused by the ‘pertussis’ bacteria.

An infected person will have repeated coughing that can last for three months or more, which is why it is being described as the 100 day cough.

Cough infections have risen across the UK in the first four weeks of 2024.

What are the symptoms of the 100 day cough?

The first symptoms of the 100 day cough are a typical cold, with intense coughing bouts following around a week later.

Who can be affected by the 100 day cough?

The 100 day cough can affect anyone.

However, if babies are infected by the 100 day cough it can cause complications, therefore parents are urged to seek prompt advice from the GP.

How to treat the 100 day cough?

A doctor can prescribe antibiotics that can be used to treat the cough.

There are also home remedies to try that can ease the cough, such as drinking hot water, honey and lemon.

The best way to prevent the 100 day cough is to be fully vaccinated.