With Christmas just around the corner, many businesses are looking ahead to the most wonderful - and busiest - time of the year by hiring thousands of seasonal workers this month. And Glassdoor data shows it’s not just the recruiters who are busy.

Job hunting is also in full swing, with search activity increasing 12.6 percentage points between August and October - the second largest increase after the job hunting boom at the start of the New Year.

If you’re part of the autumn job-seeker boom or searching for seasonal work this winter, look no further. Glassdoor has rounded up 11 companies who are actively hiring this month as well as giving a breakdown of what it can be like working for each company and how to apply.

Companies hiring seasonal Christmas staff

John Lewis & Partners Royal Mail Amazon Dunelm Sainsbury’s Witherslack Group Heathrow Airport TUI Group Morrisons Domino’s Boots

Overview of each company hiring for Christmas

John Lewis & Partners has begun its festive season recruitment drive to hire 10,000 temporary staff across John Lewis and Waitrose stores, as well as its distribution networks. Between October and January, all permanent and temporary staff members will also receive free food to help with the cost of living crisis.

Locations - Nationwide.

Vacancies - Warehouse Partner, Brand Experience Partner, Cafe Assistant, Catering Assistant, Christmas Retail Assistant and more.

Employee Intelligence - “Higher paying than most retail jobs. Nice company to work for - everyone is friendly. Typical 9-5 hours (if you do full days) and a set schedule.” - Operations Partner, Solihull

How to apply - Visit the John Lewis recruitment website

With the immense volume of Christmas cards, presents and other mail that will travel the UK this year, it’s little surprise the Royal Mail needs seasonal mail sorters across the entire country. These roles are a vital part of the Christmas process and great for anyone wanting to earn a bit of extra cash.

Locations - Nationwide.

Vacancies - Seasonal Mail Sorters, Postperson with Driving, Collections Driver, Customer Operations Support Manager and more.

Employee Intelligence - “Working at Royal Mail was a fun and fulfilling experience which challenged me in the right ways. The hours would vary but as long as you kept on top of your workload it was all manageable.” - Postman/Woman with Driving, Wincanton

How to apply: Visit the Royal Mail jobs website

Amazon is a default for many to buy their Christmas gifts, and to cope with the increased orders Amazon is hiring 800 seasonal staff for its delivery sites across the UK. Warehouse Operatives are most needed to meet demand.

Locations - Nationwide.

Vacancies - Amazon Fresh Retail Associate, Warehouse Operative, Business Development Intern, Marketing Manager and more.

Employee Intelligence - “Good benefits. Smart people. Good balance of work life.” - Project Manager

How to apply: Visit the Amazon careers website

These companies are hiring staff for over the Christmas period

Dunelm, the UK’s largest homewares retailer, is looking for colleagues to support in their 170+ nationwide stores. Helpful benefits such as access to your money as you earn it, so you can manage your income to suit you, discounts at a range of retailers, access to wellbeing support and set shift patterns are just the tip of the iceberg.

Locations - Nationwide.

Vacancies - Sales Assistant, Fitter, Customer Service Host, Stock and Trade Assistant, Coffee Shop Assistant and more.

Employee Intelligence - “Feels like a family, encouraged to act like an owner, freedom to take the initiative to make an impact.” - Deputy Manager, Falkirk

How to apply: Visit the Dunelm jobs website

Like most supermarkets, Sainsbury’s is expecting a busy festive season. As Black Friday and Christmas approach, the company is looking for delivery drivers to support their Same Day Delivery proposition, and along with thousands of Christmas temps across the UK.

Locations - Nationwide

Vacancies - Delivery Driver, Pet Accessories Buyer, Trading Assistant, Cut Flowers Buyer, Customer Advisor and more.

Employee Intelligence -“Flexible work environment and helpful colleagues.” - Customer Service Advisor, Slough

How to apply - visit the Sainsburys jobs website

Christmas is particularly loved by children, and Witherslack Group are looking to make this festive season extra special for the young people in their care. As a provider of specialist education and care for young people with special educational needs, Witherslack Group offers rewarding careers. They are hiring for over 100 different roles spread across the UK and can be full or part-time.

Locations - Nationwide.

Vacancies - Teaching Assistant, Administrative Assistant, Psychologist, Pastoral Assistant, Children’s Residential Support Worker and more.

Employee Intelligence - “Brilliant support. Fantastic training. Brilliant team ethos.” - Teaching Assistant

How to apply: Visit the Witherslack Group website.

Airports are a hive of excitement at Christmas as people go on holiday or travel to see family for the festive period, and Heathrow Airport as one of the world’s busiest airports is no different. To ensure passengers move through the airport as quickly and safely as possible the company is hiring a variety of roles, including male and female security officers.

Locations - Heathrow.

Vacancies - Senior Engineer Fire & Life Safety, Female Security Officer, Male Security Officer, Airspace & Noise Performance Co-ordinator and more.

Employee Intelligence - “Full of culture and a great company that looks after their employees.” - Airport Security Officer

How to apply: Visit the Heathrow Airport careers website.

When the weather begins to turn, many start to think about their next summer holiday or getting away for some winter sun. To help with increased demand, TUI Group is looking for retail travel advisors and team assistants to join their national team, among other roles.

Locations - Nationwide.

Vacancies - TUI Retail Travel Advisor, Team Assistant, Airline Operations Controller, Compliance Specialist, Merchandising Executive and more.

Employee Intelligence - “Amazing culture. Supportive colleagues and management.” - IT Manager, Luton

How to apply: Visit the Tui Careers website.

To ensure that aisles are fully stocked ahead of the Christmas rush, Morrisons is looking for flexible job-seekers to fill full or part-time roles over the festive period, with various shift patterns available.

Locations - Nationwide.

Vacancies - Seasonal Customer Assistant, Nights Customer Assistant, Customer Assistant Market Street, Florist and more.

Employee Intelligence - “Competitive hourly rate, nice environment, great company values.” - Customer Service Advisor, Manchester

How to apply: Visit the Morrisons jobs website

Domino’s is hiring thousands of new staff in the UK to help keep on top of orders during the World Cup this autumn and over Christmas. The fast food chain wants to hire 10,000 delivery drivers, in-store staff and pizza makers to meet the high pizza demand, and offer flexible hours alongside thorough training.

Locations - Nationwide.

Vacancies - Pizza Moped/Bike Rider, Pizza Shift Manager and Pizza Assistant Manager.

Employee Intelligence - “Great place to work part-time.” - Delivery Driver, London

How to apply: Visit the Domino’s jobs website.

Boots

Every year Boots sees a flurry of Christmas shoppers hoping to buy beauty and perfume presents or making the most of Christmas deals. To manage the extra customers, Boots is hiring temporary customer advisors and retail operations assistants across the country who can help keep the fast pace going.

Locations - Nationwide.

Vacancies - Christmas Customer Advisor, Christmas Retail Operations Assistant, Opticians Retail Assistant, No7 Advisor, Trainee Pharmacy Advisor and more.

Employee Intelligence - “Fantastic progression, amazing team, felt listened to. Excellent benefits.” - Pharmacy Advisor, Northampton

