To save you money in the new year Aldi has re-launched its heated clothes airer after selling out last year. The savvy gadget means that Brits can cut household costs by not using costly tumble dryers to dry their clothes.

Aldi’s heated airer costs just 7p to run for an hour and is perfect for those who want to save cash on household bills. Aldi has brought out two sizes of the airer depending on your needs and is perfect for when the washing line is out of action in the winter months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aldi’s 230W Folded Wing Heated Airer (£39.99) features 20 heating tubes that rapidly heat up as soon as it’s plugged in. Thanks to its large foldable wings that provide plenty of space for clothes and included cover to help speed up drying, shoppers won’t need to hang around waiting for clothes to dry.

Perfect for smaller spaces, the lightweight, folding design makes it easy to pack away when not in use. For those looking for even more drying space, Aldi’s Three Tier Heated Airer (£89.99, online only) features 36 drying bars and versatile open-sided shelves that provide easy access, as well as a cover to retain heat.

Most Popular

This popular device makes light work of drying clothes and sheets. Aldi’s heater airers are available online and in-store but you will need to be quick as they are part of the Specialbuys range so once they’re gone, they’re gone.

Aldi has re-launched its popular heated clothes airer to help people save money this winter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

How much money will Aldi’s heated clothes airer save me?

The Aldi website states that based on figures in October 2022 the airer can be run for just 7p and hour based on energy prices of £0.34 per kWh (applicable during the price cap period from 1 October 2022). Meanwhile the average tumble dryer costs £1.45 per cycle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to buy Aldi’s heated airer

Visit the Aldi website to purchase the heated airer or pop in to a store near you but you’ll want to be quick as they’re sure to sell out again.

Advertisement Hide Ad