News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Asda launches 4 for £10 Easter egg deal with Cadbury, Galaxy and Thorntons eggs - but you need to be quick

Asda has launched an ‘unmissable’ Easter egg deal for a limited time only

By Chelsie Sewell
50 minutes ago - 2 min read

Asda has revealed its unmissable Easter Egg deals for 2023, including the return of its unmissable four for  £10 mix and match offer on selected large Easter Eggs. Chocolate-lovers will be able to get their hands on top brands including Cadbury, Thorntons and Galaxy eggs for just £2.50 each.

The supermarket is also running a two for £8 on giant eggs which includes favourites such as the Maltesers Chocolate Bunny Extra Large Easter Egg (£4.50), Cadbury White Chocolate Easter Egg (£4.50) and Kinder Surprise Disney Frozen Easter Egg (£4.50). When shopping with the Asda Rewards app, customers can pick up Asda’s Good Housekeeping award-winning eggs including the extra special extra thick honeycomb, pretzel, almond milk Easter Egg for £7.00 each.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For those looking for something more luxurious shoppers can pick up a premium egg like the Lindt Milk Chocolate and Gold Bunny for £10. However, shoppers need to be quick as the mix-and-match deals are only running until April 9.

Asda Easter egg deals - 4 for £10

Most Popular

    Cadbury Twirl Orange Chocolate Easter Egg

    Maltesers Teasers Milk Chocolate Large Easter Egg

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    M&Ms Chocolate and Peanut Large Easter Egg

    Thorntons Milk Chocolate Dinosaur Easter Egg

    Galaxy Minstrels Milk Chocolate Large Easter Egg

    Terry’s Chocolate Orange Easter Egg & Mini Eggs

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad
    Asda has launched an ‘unmissable’ Easter egg deal for a limited time only
    Asda has launched an ‘unmissable’ Easter egg deal for a limited time only
    Asda has launched an ‘unmissable’ Easter egg deal for a limited time only

    Asda two for £8 Easter egg deal

    Maltesers Chocolate Bunny Extra Large Easter Egg

    Cadbury White Chocolate Easter Egg

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Kinder Surprise Disney Frozen Easter Egg

    Asda premium eggs - £7

    Extra Special Extra Thick Honeycomb, Pretzel & Almond Milk Chocolate Easter Egg

    Extra Special Raspberry & Marshmallow White Chocolate Easter Egg

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Extra Special Peppermint Egg

    Cocoa Nib Dark Chocolate Easter Egg

    Asda £10 luxury eggs

    Lindt Milk Chocolate

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Gold Bunny

    Cadbury Giant Daim Inclusion Easter Egg

    ASDAThorntonsCadburySupermarket