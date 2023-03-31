The 2023 BAFTA Games Awards have been completed, and the full list of winners can be revealed. The ceremony was hosted by Frankie Ward at Southbank Centre’s Queen Elizabeth Hall and live streamed on Twitch.

The awards celebrate the very best games of the past year and the people who made them, and showcase a wide range of storytelling and creative excellence from the UK and worldwide. The Twitch livestream show, hosted by Julia Hardy and Inel Tomlinson, brought players from around the world closer to the awards action.

God of War Ragnarök was the big winner of the night, winning five awards. These were BAFTAS for: Animation; Audio Achievement; Music; Performer in a Leading Role for Christopher Judge and Performer in a Supporting Role for Laya DeLeon Hayes.

Vampire Survivors won two BAFTAs: Best Game and Game Design. Elden Ring won two BAFTAs: Multiplayer and Original Property.

Tunic won two BAFTAs: Artistic Achievement and Debut Game. Rollerdrome won Best British Game.

Final Fantasy XIV Online won Evolving Game; Kirby and the Forgotten Land won Family; Endling – Extinction is Forever, a game about climate change and the survival of a family of foxes, won Game Beyond Entertainment, the category for games with a social purpose. Immortality won Narrative; Horizon Forbidden West won Technical Achievement.

The BAFTA Fellowship was presented to Shuhei Yoshida. The Fellowship is the highest accolade given by BAFTA in recognition of an individual’s outstanding and exceptional contribution to film, games or television across their career.

God of War Ragnarök was a big winner at BAFTA Games awards (Photo: BAFTA Games)

The EE Game of the Year, the only award voted for by the public, went to God of War Ragnarök. All winners were in attendance and accepted their awards on stage.

